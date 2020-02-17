Photo credit: MEGA

This isn’t the first time that Kanye has knocked off Kim’s socks. In honor of Valentine’s Day last year, the Graduation rapper surprised his wife with a performance by singer Kenny G. At the time, Kim shared a photo of the “Don’t Make Me Wait For Love” singer crooning inside of her living room, which was filled with red roses. “No big deal. Kenny G in my living room! Happy Valentine’s Day!” she wrote.