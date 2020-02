Photo credit: INSTARImages

During a recent interview with Architectural Digest, Kim andgushed over their kid-friendly home . “The kids ride their scooters down the hallways and jump around on top of the low Axel tables, which they use as a kind of stage,” the Chicago native, 42, said. “This house may be a case study, but our vision for it was built around our family.” Kim added, “In the end, we don’t take it too seriously. We’re not going to be fanatics.”