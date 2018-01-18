Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Surrogate’s Parents Reveal What Really Happened Inside The Delivery Room

“Everything went well," the surrogate’s father told RadarOnline.com exclusively. “As a matter of fact, she’s at home resting.”

“She’s safe at home with her husband,” the surrogate’s mother said, adding that she was “doing well” and told her “she felt fine” after giving birth to Kimye’s child.

Kim and Kanye’s surrogate is a mom of two kids who lives in San Diego. However, the surrogate’s mother confirmed to Radar that she gave birth to Kimye’s baby girl at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

While the surrogate’s parents said they don’t believe there were any complications during the delivery, they did reveal that security was “high” at the hospital. Kim and Kanye were even in the delivery room for the big moment.

In their daughter’s birth announcement, Kim thanked her surrogate. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” she wrote.