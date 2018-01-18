BABIES
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

kim kardashian kanye west surrogates parents tell all delivery pp View Gallery
Dramatic Details

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Surrogate’s Parents Reveal What Really Happened Inside The Delivery Room

January 18, 2018 10:08AM

Security at the hospital was 'high' as baby number three was born.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been fiercely protective of their surrogate, who gave birth to their third child, a baby girl, on Monday. While Kimye managed to keep the surrogate’s pregnancy and delivery under wraps, the surrogate’s parents is now telling all on their daughter’s dramatic delivery! Click through to find out all the details of baby number three’s arrival.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Surrogate’s Parents Reveal What Really Happened Inside The Delivery Room

Back to intro
1/6
“Everything went well," the surrogate’s father told RadarOnline.com exclusively. “As a matter of fact, she’s at home resting.”
“She’s safe at home with her husband,” the surrogate’s mother said, adding that she was “doing well” and told her “she felt fine” after giving birth to Kimye’s child.
Kim and Kanye’s surrogate is a mom of two kids who lives in San Diego. However, the surrogate’s mother confirmed to Radar that she gave birth to Kimye’s baby girl at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
While the surrogate’s parents said they don’t believe there were any complications during the delivery, they did reveal that security was “high” at the hospital. Kim and Kanye were even in the delivery room for the big moment.
In their daughter’s birth announcement, Kim thanked her surrogate. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” she wrote.
What do you think Kim and Kanye will name baby three? Sound off in the comments!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in BABIES

Exclusive
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Amara La Negra Tells All On Comparisons To Cardi B & Who She's Dating!
NEWS
Olivia Munn & Chris Pratt Are Secretly Dating!
NEWS
Baby Ariel Reveals 3 Secrets To Becoming A Musical-ly Star
NEWS