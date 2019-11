Kim Kardashian acknowledges that no relationship is perfect. In a recent interview, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared that over the years, she and Kanye West sometimes don’t understand each other. However, the couple focus on what they learn from not seeing eye-to-eye and grow from it. Kim, 39, also recently revealed that she toned down her trademark sex appeal for the sake of her children after Kanye, 42, spoke up about it.