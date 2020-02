Photo credit: MEGA

In addition to sharing lighthearted moments, Kim has spoken candidly about the struggles of raising her kids as well. During an appearance on Good Morning America, the KUWTK star confessed that she has a strict routine that helps balance her hectic mornings. “I micromanage, so I get up at 5:40, in the gym by 6, done 7. They wake up, I get them up at 7:05, breakfast at 7:30, out the door by 7:55, like its super micromanaged,” she explained.