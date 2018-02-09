NEWS
New Photos!

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Toned Tummy In Revealing Outfit

February 9, 2018

The reality star's body was on full display while grabbing lunch with Scott and Kris.

by

Kim Kardashian has been posting naked selfies on her Instagram nonstop over the last few weeks, but the reality star received a lot of backlash after her most recent racy shot because it was taken by her 4-year-old daughter North! But that hasn’t stopped her from showing off her body again! The reality star was snapped out to lunch with with Scott Disick and Kris Jenner in a super revealing outfit with her toned tummy on full display! Click through our gallery for the photos!

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Toned Tummy In Revealing Outfit

1/7
Kim was snapped out to lunch at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles on Thursday.
The reality star's toned tummy was on full display in a belly shirt that only covered her breasts! She paired it with matching sweat pants and a leather jacket.
The mom-of-three has been obsessed with showing off her body since the birth of her third baby, Chicago West, born via surrogate on January 15.
She's posted over a dozen naked selfies on her Instagram, and the most recent racy photo caused the 37-year-old to receive a lot of backlash because it was taken by her daughter North!
But that clearly hasn't stopped the reality star from showing off her body.
Kim was joined by her mom, Kris Jenner, and her sister Kourtney's baby daddy for the outing. KUWTK cameras were also spotted at the restaurant!
