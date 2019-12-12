Kim Kardashian is calling on Jennifer Lopez’s expertise with her legal exams! In an adorable video posted to Instagram on Thursday, December 12, the KKW Beauty founder, 39, received study help from the 50-year-old singer.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Kim Kardashian is calling on Jennifer Lopez’s expertise with her legal exams! In an adorable video posted to Instagram on Thursday, December 12, the KKW Beauty founder, 39, received study help from the 50-year-old singer.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!