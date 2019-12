Photo credit: Shutterstock

Last month, Kim traveled to Texas to meet face-to-face with inmate,, who was facing execution at the time. "Today, I had the honor of meeting #RodneyReed in person and the privilege of sitting with him when he got the news that the highest court in Texas had issued a stay of execution and remanded the case back to the trial court for further consideration," she wrote. "So grateful for the commitment and passion of everyone who voiced their support, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles for their recommendation to issue a 120 day reprieve, and the courts for issuing a stay!"