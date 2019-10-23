When it comes down to advertising, Kim Kardashian West takes the cake. While promoting her new pieces from her SKIMS shapewear line, Kim, 39, gave fans a front row seat as to how the pieces compliment her curvy figure.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
When it comes down to advertising, Kim Kardashian West takes the cake. While promoting her new pieces from her SKIMS shapewear line, Kim, 39, gave fans a front row seat as to how the pieces compliment her curvy figure.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!