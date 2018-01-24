BABIES
Too Cute

There They Are! Kim Kardashian Cuddles With Her Babies On Snapchat

January 24, 2018 9:36AM

The reality star is a mother-of-three after welcoming another girl on January 15.

Kim Kardashian is showing off her babies on social media! The reality star shared an adorable video of little Saint West, who looked like a different person thanks to some creative filters. As fans know, Kim recently welcomed her third child, Chicago, via a gestational carrier.

There They Are! Kim Kardashian Cuddles With Her Babies On Snapchat

Saint is looking more and more like his dad, Kanye, and also resembles his older sister, North. Kim cuddled the 2-year-old as he sported several different, including glasses and a beard!
Earlier this week, Kim shared the birth certificate for Chicago, who was born on January 15, weighing a healthy 7 lbs. 6 oz.
And a source told Us Weekly that Kim is very hands on with her newborn. “Kim gets up for everything, in the middle of the night, especially in the first week. It’s really important they bond with the baby. Baby is settling in beautifully. Chi is sleeping a ton for now.”
Due to life-threatening complications during her first two pregnancies, Kim opted to use a gestational carrier for baby number three, and wrote about the experience on her website.
“People assume it’s better because you don’t have to deal with the physical changes, pain or complications with delivery, but for me it was so hard to not carry my own child, especially after I carried North and Saint.”
