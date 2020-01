Photo credit: Getty

As far as Kanye West is concerned, Kim previously addressed how the sex tape affected her relationship in an interview with Van Jones . She told the host, "I’ve known him for 15 years now. Became friends with him maybe in like 2006 [or] 2007, met him in like 2002 or 2003. I’ve known him forever. He’s put himself up against the world for me when everyone told him ‘You cannot date a girl with a sex tape. You cannot date a reality show girl. It’s going to ruin your career.' Everyone told him that…And to me, he was like ‘You’re not going to tell me what to do. I’ll let you know it’s going to be OK.’ He was always that strength for me."