Here's What Kim Kardarshian Planned To Do If 'KUWTK' Never Took Off

"I thought I was just going to run my clothing store. I didn’t think [the show] would go beyond season 1 or 2," she told Vogue India. "And then as things were happening, my mom and I were so excited."

But, she did admit the family "made so many mistakes" during the course of the show's decade-long run. Mainly, Kim said, they shouldn't have gotten "involved in anything" that came their way.

"We didn’t even know what we were starting, but we knew we were in it together," the 37-year-old said. "We definitely made so many mistakes."

"At first, we would be involved in anything," Kim continued. "But it helped us work our way up to now, to launching a beauty brand completely by myself , and funding it all."