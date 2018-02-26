NEWS
The Big Reveal

Kim Kardashian Shares The First Pic EVER Of Chicago's Face — See The Photo!

February 26, 2018

The baby was born January 15 via surrogate.

by

The whole world has been waiting in anticipation for a photo of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s new baby, Chicago West, and the wait is finally over! The reality star shared an adorable selfie of her and the newborn on her Instagram on Monday. Click through our gallery to see the photo!

Kim and Kanye welcomed Chicago on January 15 via surrogate.
Although we got a glimpse of the baby in her sister Kylie Jenner's birth announcement video, we have yet to get a clear image of the 1-month-old's face — until now!
The reality star shared this adorable selfie on her Instagram on Monday night.
"Baby Chicago" she captioned the photo, which featured her and the newborn with the bear ears Snapchat filter.
The 38-year-old and her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney are currently in Japan on a family getaway. Kim showcased new, pink hair when they arrived in Tokyo on Monday.
The KUWTK star explained she's wanted to die her hair ever since CR Fashion Book shoot where she wore a pink wig. “Chris Appleton and I thought about it for a month and then decided to just go for it,” she said on her website. “Since my hair is blond right now, it was easy to put the pink color over it. I figured now was the perfect timing!”
