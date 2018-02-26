The Big Reveal
Kim Kardashian Shares The First Pic EVER Of Chicago's Face — See The Photo!
The baby was born January 15 via surrogate.
The whole world has been waiting in anticipation for a photo of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s new baby, Chicago West, and the wait is finally over! The reality star shared an adorable selfie of her and the newborn on her Instagram on Monday. Click through our gallery to see the photo!
