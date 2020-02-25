Photo credit: INSTARImages

Back in November 2019, Kourtney revealed that she was taking a step back from the show to focus on her kids –and, who she shares with ex-boyfriend,. “It’s not okay that I feel like I’m at my breaking point. I need a break and I don’t want to film anymore,” she said. “I have three kids that are my priority more than the show. What I’m saying is I’m getting to the point where I’m not happy. Everyone has their breaking point. Life is short. It’s not all about filming this show.”