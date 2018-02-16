NEWS
Memory Lane

Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Do Lunch With Mom Kris At Their Favorite Restaurant

February 16, 2018 14:51PM

The ladies have been going to Carousel since they were kids.

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney joined their mom Kris Jenner for a day of filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians at their favorite restaurant, Carousel, in Hollywood. The family has been going there since they were little kids. The spot was also a favorite of their late father Robert Kardashian. Click through to see the pics! 

Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Do Lunch With Mom Kris At Their Favorite Restaurant

Kim stunned in white pants and a form-fitting light pink top. Her hair was bright blonde and she covered her face with large black shades.
Kourtney went a little more casual for lunch, opting for torn jeans and a white button down.
The matriarch of the family wore all black with matching sunglasses. Kris was back to being a brunette, despite taking some blonde selfies with Kim recently.
This is the second family outing the Kardashians were spotted on in the past few days. Kim, Khloe, and Kris were recently seen attempting to play softball. 
It's nice to see the family getting together despite the chaos of Khloe being pregnant, and Kylie welcoming her first child, Stormi, and Kim having her third kid, Chicago, via surrogate.
What do you think about the family reuniting at their favorite restaurant? Let us know in the comments. 

