Memory Lane
Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Do Lunch With Mom Kris At Their Favorite Restaurant
The ladies have been going to Carousel since they were kids.
Kim Kardashian and Kourtney joined their mom Kris Jenner for a day of filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians at their favorite restaurant, Carousel, in Hollywood. The family has been going there since they were little kids. The spot was also a favorite of their late father Robert Kardashian. Click through to see the pics!
