"You guys, Dr. Kassabian did my neck, my temples, my mastoid? No it's not my mastoid — ugh I can't think of it — anyways right here in my jaw because I have TMJ, and he did the back of my neck. You guys, I haven't felt this free of pain in so many years. This is something that I'm used to and that I deal with, and some days are worse than others because I do clench. I don't grind, but I do clench, and I'm just flabbergasted. He did it yesterday afternoon and last night I realized like, holy s**t, I feel like a new person," she added.