NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
‘RHOA’ Feud!

Kandi Burruss Calls Kim Zolciak A ‘Lying A** B***h’ Following Her Oral Sex Claims

January 15, 2018 11:43AM

‘You & your husband are swingers f***ing all kinds of girls,’ the 39-year-old tweets.

Talk about drama! Kim Zolciak dropped a bombshell on Sheree Whitfield on Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, telling her that Kandi Burruss tried to seduce her! And the reality star was having NONE of it on Twitter last night. Click through for all the details!

Kandi Burruss Calls Kim Zolciak A ‘Lying A** B***h’ Following Her Oral Sex Claims

Back to intro
1/7
It all started over dinner between Kim and Sherree when the “Tardy for the Party” singer revealed that Kandi tried to come on to her and she refused. “On my kids' life, God strikes me dead, I wouldn't let her lick my box,” she confessed.
Sheree was SHOCKED to hear this. She immediately said, “Don't tell me she offered to lick your box.” But when Kim insisted, she said, “'Oh my god. Oh, this is getting juicy.” OMG!
But things escalated quickly when Kandi heard about Kim’s accusation and immediately tweeted about it, enraged: “I’m sick of these b****es lying on me. @KimZolciak I have NEVER wanted you or your box. And stop swearing on your kids while you’re telling lies. Lying a** bitch.”
She continued, “Somebody’s really reaching for a permanent peach here... This is my house. You’re just a visitor!”
But Kim did not back down! She responded right back to Kim, tweeting, “If anybody is lying it’s you @Kandi You and your husband are full on swingers f**king all kinds of girls and can NEVER admit it.”
And Kim wasn’t letting Kandi off the hook about her “permanent peach” comment either. She tweeted, “And bitch if it weren’t for me there would be no house. Remember I built this house!” She followed this with a lipstick kiss emoji.
Whoa! What do you think about Kim and Kandi’s Twitter feud? Sound off in the comment section! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Olivia Munn & Chris Pratt Are Secretly Dating!
NEWS
Baby Ariel Reveals 3 Secrets To Becoming A Musical-ly Star
NEWS
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding: 5 Things You Need To Know
NEWS