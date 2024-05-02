Kim Zolciak Celebrates 46th Birthday at Swanky Restaurant Despite Financial Troubles With Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak is going all out to celebrate turning 46!
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 45, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, May 1, to give fans a glimpse inside her lavish dinner with daughter Brielle Biermann and their friends ahead of her birthday on Sunday, May 19.
"Celebrating my birthday a little early. Thank you for always loving and supporting me," Zolciak wrote alongside a video of herself singing in the car on the way to the swanky restaurant.
The former Bravo star also shared snaps of herself posing outside the seemingly expensive establishment. In another clip, one of her pals was sitting at the table while holding up a bottle of wine.
The allegedly pricey night out comes as Zolciak and her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, who filed for divorce for a second time in August 2023, have continued to navigate their endless financial issues along with their impending split.
Last year, the former couple, who share four biological children, Kroy, 12, Kash, 11, as well as twins Kaia and Kane, 10, was hit with a $1 million dollar tax lien and numerous lawsuits from credit card companies for unpaid bills. The reality star and the ex-NFL player, 38, also nearly had their home foreclosed on by the bank before they could sell the property for profit.
- Kim Zolciak Compares Kroy Biermann Split to 'Death' While Addressing Strange 'R.I.P.' Post
- Ariana Biermann Slams Mom Kim Zolciak After She Accidentally Posts Estranged Husband Kroy Died: 'Secondhand Embarrassment'
- Kim Zolciak Spent $600K on Designer Items Within 7-Year Span, Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann Claims
"We strongly believe that the proceeds from its sale can help alleviate our financial difficulties and secure a stable future for our children. However, the impending threat of foreclosure is looming over us, and time is of the essence," the blonde beauty wrote in a letter to the judge, begging her not to allow the bank to take their Georgia mansion.
"Kroy and I will face insurmountable financial hardships, and the most devasting consequence will be the impact on our children, who would be left homeless," Zolciak claimed in the court documents. "We understand the gravity of this situation."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In May 2023, Biermann, who adopted the "Tardy for the Party" singer's 27-year-old, as well as her other daughter Ariana Biermann, 22, from a previous relationship, filed for divorce from Zolciak for the first time. The Don't Be Tardy alums briefly reconciled over the summer, only for the former Atlanta Falcons player to file for divorce for a second time that August.
"The money has been a huge issue," an insider claimed as a catalyst for their messy breakup. "The million-dollar tax [payment] was just way too much pressure on them."