Ariana Biermann Slams Mom Kim Zolciak After She Accidentally Posts Estranged Husband Kroy Died: 'Secondhand Embarrassment'
Ariana Biermann is stunned by Kim Zolciak's recent social media mishap.
The 22-year-old took to TikTok on Tuesday, April 23, to react to her mom mistakenly sharing a clickbait post on Instagram implying her adoptive father, Kroy Biermann, passed away.
"You guys, I about had a d--- heart attack when I went on my Instagram," Ariana explained of the black-and-white photo Kim, 45, posted of herself and the former NFL star, 38, alongside the hashtags: "#RIP 💔, #LinkInBio."
"I physically don't have any f------ words," the shocked young adult admitted before noting that she was receiving a lot of messages inquiring if Kroy, who became her and older sister Brielle Biermann's legal father in 2013, was OK.
"What would you do in this situation?" Ariana asked her followers before referencing the chaos in her family after the reality star and the athlete's dramatic split. "Secondhand embarrassment stays through the roof. Let's see what's coming next week. I love you, but I just....my heart! The f---!"
As OK! previously reported, Kroy first filed to end his marriage to Kim nearly one year ago as the pair faced tumultuous financial struggles, such as a $1 million tax lien from the IRS, numerous lawsuits from credit card companies for unpaid bills and nearly losing their home to foreclosure.
- Kim Zolciak's Daughters Brielle and Ariana Wish Adoptive Dad Kroy Biermann Happy Father's Day Amid Parents' Messy Divorce
- Newly Single Kim Zolciak Shares Risqué Photo as Daughter Calls Her the 'Strongest Woman' She Knows Following Divorce From Kroy Biermann: Photo
- Brielle Biermann Unfollows Kim Zolciak's Estranged Husband Kroy as Divorce Gets Messy
After the Don't Be Tardy alums — who share four biological children, Kroy, 12, Kash, 11, as well as twins Kaia and Kane, 10 — briefly reconciled their relationship over the summer, the patriarch filed to legally end their union again in August 2023.
While trying to figure out the logistics of their split, authorities were called to the estranged duo's Georgia home numerous times. During an August 2023 visit to the residence, Kim and Kroy's 27-year-old daughter was the one who alerted the cops for help mitigate the situation with her parents.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Just rumbling of the suitcase, we’re supposed to leave for L.A. today, me, and my mom," Brielle told the members of the Milton Police Department about the fighting between her mother and father. "I can just hear chaos. I was asleep, and it woke me up. I couldn’t even make out what the mumble was."
"It was like a lot of F... you and whatever," she added of what Kim and Kroy allegedly said to each other. "I think they are like in a deep conversation. I told them that you guys were here, but they said that they don’t really need anything now."