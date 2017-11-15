REALITY TV
‘Stupidity!’

Kim Zolciak’s Dad BLASTS Her For Keeping The Dog That Attacked Son

November 15, 2017 16:43PM

‘What kind of environment is in that house that makes a dog bite?’

Kim Zolciak shocked fans when she decided to keep the dog that attacked her son Kash earlier this year. In April, the five-year-old nearly lost his eye when the family’s husky-boxer mix, Sinn, bit him in the face. Despite the terrifying rush to the emergency room and long recovery that followed, Kim and her husband Kroy Biermman ultimately decided to keep Sinn, leaving fans and her father Joe horrified. Click through to see why some people think Kim’s decision is reckless one!

“If I had a dog that attacked one of my children, it would be gone,” Joe told InTouch exclusively. “Shame on them! You don’t know if it’s going to happen again.”
Fans agreed. “Stupidity! Animals are unpredictable!” one fan tweeted. “You are a moron to keep the dog that hurt your child. [Child Services] should come take away your kids,” another person tweeted.
A source said fans’ reactions are why the Don’t Be Tardy was hesitant to reveal she’d be keeping Sinn. “Kim hates the fact that everyone is accusing her of being a reckless parent, but at the same time, this is the very reason she didn’t want to share all the facts at first,” the friend told InTouch.
“Kim knew that if people found out it was her family dog that attacked her child, there would have been pressure to remove the dog from her home,” the source added.
However, Kim said she consulted with dog behavioral specialists, child psychologists, and dog bite survivors before deciding to keep Sinn. “We love Sinn, he’s part of our family,” she said.
Kim’s Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Sheree Whitfield came to her defense. “I’m sure it was a hard, long-thought-out decision to keep the dog,” she told InTouch. “Only Kim and her family know the dog’s normal temperament and behavioral patterns, and obviously they feel comfortable.”
