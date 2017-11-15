‘Stupidity!’
Kim Zolciak’s Dad BLASTS Her For Keeping The Dog That Attacked Son
‘What kind of environment is in that house that makes a dog bite?’
Kim Zolciak shocked fans when she decided to keep the dog that attacked her son Kash earlier this year. In April, the five-year-old nearly lost his eye when the family’s husky-boxer mix, Sinn, bit him in the face. Despite the terrifying rush to the emergency room and long recovery that followed, Kim and her husband Kroy Biermman ultimately decided to keep Sinn, leaving fans and her father Joe horrified. Click through to see why some people think Kim’s decision is reckless one!
1/7
Sound off in the comments below!