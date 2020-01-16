View this post on Instagram

My sweet @arianabiermann I can’t believe you are 18 today!! These last 18 yrs have been so incredible ❤️You have brought so much joy to our entire family! You gave me more strength then you will ever know! You taught me more than I honestly thought I could ever learn... We made it!! I always knew we would 💫 I am so proud of you and the woman you have become. Your heart, kindness, generosity, constant willingness to help, determination and drive doesn’t go unnoticed! You truly AMAZE me😍 I look forward to watching you move mountains, chase your dreams and accomplish all your goals! There is no doubt you are a force to be reckoned with. Your dad, siblings and I love you far beyond words could ever describe! HAPPY BIRTHDAY ❤️ (I have so many pics to post of my baby but we just took this real quick at dinner) ❤️