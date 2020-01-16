trending in NEWS

Kim Zolciak is packing up and leaving Atlanta! The Don’t Be Tardy star is reportedly relocating her family to Arizona in the spring or summer of 2020. Kim made the decision to move states to be closer to her daughter Ariana Biermann, who recently accepted an offer to attend Arizona State University in the fall.

 

