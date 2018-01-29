‘Excuse Me?!’
Kim Zolciak Goes Into A Twitter Rage As She Defends Her Marriage
‘Jealousy is a disease. Get well soon b***h!,’ the ‘RHOA’ star writes.
In case there were any questions about it before, you do not come for Kim Zolciak’s marriage on Twitter. One user learned the hard way on Monday when she accused the Real Housewives of Atlanta star of having her former football player husband of “waiting around like a puppy.” Click through for all the details!
