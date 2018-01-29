NEWS
‘Excuse Me?!’

Kim Zolciak Goes Into A Twitter Rage As She Defends Her Marriage

January 29, 2018 17:10PM

‘Jealousy is a disease. Get well soon b***h!,’ the ‘RHOA’ star writes.

In case there were any questions about it before, you do not come for Kim Zolciak’s marriage on Twitter. One user learned the hard way on Monday when she accused the Real Housewives of Atlanta star of having her former football player husband of “waiting around like a puppy.” Click through for all the details!

It all started Monday afternoon when @RealRealityNow tweeted, “@Kimzolciak is making her husband @biermann71 look SO bad on this season of #RHOA.” That was an immediate trigger for Kim.
But wait, this user had more to say: “Like what, your husband just sits in your car in your friends driveway and waits like a puppy while you go in to film? DUDE! How sad. You were an athlete, get it together.” They took aim at both Kim and her hubby Kroy Biermann in that part.
And Kim was having none of it. She immediately posted a quote tweet that read, “Excuse me?! He dropped me off and went and ran errands? Yup, he was an athlete made a millions so he can spend time with his wife and children! Wtf is wrong with that! Jealousy is a disease get well soon b***h!” BURN.
The 39-year-old was obviously still feeling a kind of way about the insult because 3 minutes later she sent out another tweet about it: “I am very blessed and thankful to have such a supportive, loving husband. We spend as much time together as we can!!”
She concluded with one more thing, “He is my priority! He is my VERY best friend. My ride or die! I think this is extremely normal and I personally wouldn't have it any other way .”
