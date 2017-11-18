NEWS
Yikes!

Kourtney Kardashian & Ex Scott Disick Nearly Cross Paths As His Relationship With Sofia Richie Heats Up

November 18, 2017 11:47AM

The partier was spotted filming a scene of 'KUWTK.'

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may no longer be together, but he is still keeping up with the Kardashians! The party-starter was spotted exiting the studio after putting in a little work for the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians.’ 

Lately, he's been dressing very casually, and that was no different this time around, as he paired a black shirt with light denim jeans and a plaid shirt.
Kourtney on the other hand made sure she dressed up and showed out in brown suede knee-high boots and an oversized black button up.
Scott left the studio not too long after his ex left to do her work for the day and fortunately they missed each other.
Scott and Kourtney dated for around nine years and have three children together, but split this year. Scott has since fallen for teenager Sofia Richie, which has shocked not only fans but even the beauty's father, Lionel. “Have I been in shock?! I’m the dad, come on,”he previously told Us Weekly. But since then, it sounds like he's had a change of heart.
"He's good. He's been very nice. He's been very cool. He's very supportive, whatever that means," Sofia, 19, recently told E!
Meanwhile, Kourtney is dating a younger model, Younes Bendjima, and they have been going strong for months. Scott, who? What are your thoughts on him and Kourtney nearly crossing paths? Let us know in the comments section.

