Photo credit: MEGA

As KUWTK viewers might recall, Kourtney,and Khloé experienced tension after the Poosh founder pointed out that her sisters do not respect boundaries. "Our job is being open and honest and sharing a lot of ourselves. And it just seems like, for the past few years now, Kourtney hasn't really been open about her personal life on camera," Kim, 39, said during her confessional. "So, all of the days that Kourtney isn't filming, Khloé and I are picking up the slack and are having to share more."