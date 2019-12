Photo credit: INSTARImages

Like Kourtney,also faced backlash when she giftedwith two new puppies in September 2019. Fans criticized the 39-year-old for buying the pups rather than adopting . Kim was also accused of not being fond of animals. "You, by your own admission, don’t even like animals! We both know it’s your staff who will be caring for and training those little pups,” one person wrote at the time. “You are also contributing to the pet overpopulation problem by encouraging breeders by making this purchase. Announcing your purchase of two new Pomeranian pups will also drive many of your millions of followers to seek out Pomeranians to purchase as well. There are plenty of shelter dogs that need care and support and a good home ... the breeders you got those dogs from don’t. They only perpetuate the problem."