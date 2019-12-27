trending in NEWS

Kourtney Kardashian got trolled by fans after she gifted her three children with a new puppy for the holidays. The reality star showed off the adorable Golden Retriever pooch on Instagram on Thursday, December 26 and several of her followers accused her of being a bad pet owner in the comments section of her post.

