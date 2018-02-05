So cute!
Kourtney Kardashian Takes North And Penelope Ice Skating While Kylie Jenner Welcomes Her Baby
The trio are having the most fabulous girls weekend in New York City.
Kourtney Kardashian took her daughter Penelope Disick and her niece North West to New York City for a girls trip while her younger sister Kylie Jenner welcomed her new baby! The ladies lived it up in the big city — hitting up central park for some ice skating, seeing a Broadway show and eating dessert at the famous ice cream shop, Serendipity. Click through our gallery to see the photos from their fabulous trip!
1 of 10
2 of 10
3 of 10
4 of 10
5 of 10
6 of 10
7 of 10
8 of 10
9 of 10
10 of 10
1/10
Sound off in the comments below!