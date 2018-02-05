Kourtney Kardashian Takes North And Penelope Ice Skating While Kylie Jenner Welcomes Her Baby

Kourtney brought her daughter and her niece to New York City for the weekend and, boy, was it a packed trip!

The girls were snapped on the ice skating rink in Central Park on Sunday, and it looked like little North had some trouble staying up!

Kourtney helped 5-year-old Penelope glide along the ice.

The girls looked fabulous and fashionable for the outing, both of them decked out in fur coats to keep warm in the cold New York City weather.

After ice skating, the cousins frolicked around Central Park, and Kourtney even let them climb on the wet the rocks!

She stayed at the bottom to take some cute pics, of course.

The trio were seen at Serendipity on Saturday night, which is famous for it's frozen hot chocolate and ice cream, before ending their night at the Broadway musical Wicked.

It's surprising the trio decided to take their trip now, because Kourtney's sister and the girls' aunt, Kylie Jenner, just gave birth to her first daughter on February 1!