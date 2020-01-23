trending in NEWS
Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t sound like she’s ready to be done expanding her family. The reality star admitted that she wished she was pregnant after a fan asked if she was expecting on Instagram on Wednesday, January 23. The Poosh founder frequently gushes about how much she loves being a mom, and at one point even considered freezing her eggs in an effort to preserve her chances of getting pregnant in the future.
tryna fix your inner issues with a bad bitch
When you’re 5’1” and Beyoncé comes on
