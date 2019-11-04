Kris Jenner is not here for any false news! On the November 3 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kris, 63, reacted to a story that centered around her allegedly sleeping with O.J. Simpson.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Kris Jenner is not here for any false news! On the November 3 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kris, 63, reacted to a story that centered around her allegedly sleeping with O.J. Simpson.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!