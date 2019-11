Photo credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie and Stassie continue to take their friendship to new heights. Earlier this month, Stassie and Kylie both underwent LASIK surgery to correct their eyesight. On her YouTube channel, Stassie documented the entire experience. "Shout out to Ky [Kylie] for doing this with me because we were both too scared to do this by ourselves," the model said during the 10-minute long video.