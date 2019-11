Photo credit: Shutterstock

Rojean spoke out and seemingly shaded Kylie on October 24. "I wish the truth would just reveal itself. It's frustrating knowing it never will because everyone's either scared, paid off, or aware that there's no way to come out victorious when dealing with these people because have so much control in so many places, including the media, and consequently, the minds and pockets of the public. I'm not speaking now out of spite or being salty over extra money I didn't need. What I'm doing is much greater than being an 'Instagram model' or fraudulent reality star. It's just sad to see how someone with all that money and fame is still concerned with little insignificant me, someone who's done nothing to her, and have so much jealously and envy in her heart that she'll try to block a complete stranger from doing better for themselves. This is y'alls idol. An insecure, petty, manipulative con artist," she wrote on Instagram Stories.