Kylie Jenner can’t wait for October 31. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star already dressed up a few of her Italian greyhound dogs into Toy Story costumes, just a couple of weeks ahead of Halloween. Kylie, 22, and her family members are big fans of the spooky holiday. She and her sisters dressed up in an array of fun costumes every year, and her grandma also gets into the ghostly spirit around the house.