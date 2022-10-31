Spooky Season! The Kardashian Klan Show Off Their Fun & Creative Halloween Costumes — Photos
It's safe to say the Kardashian clan knows how to dress up for Halloween — and we wouldn't have expected anything else.
Fans were excited when they got a first glimpse of Khloé Kardashian's daughter, True, holding her little brother.
"Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother. (Shhhhh…. But I can’t wait for Halloween to be over)," the Good American co-founder, who welcomed her little tot over the summer, captioned the adorable snapshot.
Of course, fans went crazy over the interaction. One person wrote, "Omg how cute, I thought that was a stuffed animal she was holding, I can't wait to see him," while another said, "Ahh Khloé..u are the BEST mommy to these two little angels who choose you to be their best friend/mommy!!! I'm so so proud of you. Ilysm 🤍."
Earlier this week, the mom-of-two took True to a Halloween event, but she admitted it's not her favorite time of the year. "Fun fact: Halloween is my LEAST Favorite holiday," she wrote. "[Sister Kylie Jenner] commented yesterday how surprised she was I have Halloween decorations up."
On Sunday, October 30, she wrote, "One more day of this Halloween nonsense and then, on November 1st, it's @mariahcarey music season!!!! Old Saint Nick, I'm waiting."
Howdy! Kendall Jenner dressed as Jessie from Toy Story. "well aren’t you just the sweetest space toy," she captioned some photos of herself via Instagram.
The mom-of-four hilariously attended an event though no one else appeared to be dressed up. "That time I showed up to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn't a costume party! Happy Birthday to the most beautiful kind soul @traceeellisross," she wrote.