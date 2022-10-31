Spooky Season! The Kardashian Klan Show Off Their Fun & Creative Halloween Costumes — Photos

Fans were excited when they got a first glimpse of Khloé Kardashian's daughter, True, holding her little brother.

"Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother. (Shhhhh…. But I can’t wait for Halloween to be over)," the Good American co-founder, who welcomed her little tot over the summer, captioned the adorable snapshot.

Of course, fans went crazy over the interaction. One person wrote, "Omg how cute, I thought that was a stuffed animal she was holding, I can't wait to see him," while another said, "Ahh Khloé..u are the BEST mommy to these two little angels who choose you to be their best friend/mommy!!! I'm so so proud of you. Ilysm 🤍."