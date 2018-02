In one, she rocks Glitter Eyes eyeshadow in Violet Moon on one eyelid and Twinkle Twinkle on the other while gazing into a mirror.

She is promoting her latest makeup collection, Weather Collection, which debuts on Wednesday.

As reported, Kylie gave birth to Stormi in early February, and later released an epic video titled "To Our Daughter," which chronicled the nine months of her pregnancy.

Kylie previously spoke about the inspiration behind her latest line, noting, “So, before I open my newest collection I just wanted to tell you guys a little bit of the background,” she said. “I worked on this pretty much my entire pregnancy. And right after we chose Stormi’s name, her name really inspired me.”

And while we don't have a photo shoot of her yet, unfortunately, user @welovekylie previously tweeted her, "How's Stormi?" to which Kylie replied , "she’s good still staring at her all day. she looks just like me when I was a baby." How adorable is that?