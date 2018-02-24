Out Of The House!
Kylie Jenner Covers Up In Rare Public Appearance After Daughter Stormi's Birth
The new mom has been spending every minute with her new baby girl.
Kylie Jenner is back in the spotlight! Well, sort of. She’s at the very least finally getting out of the house! The new mom was spotted leaving her doctor’s office on Friday, a rare public appearance for the 20-year-old, who gave birth to daughter Stormi a little over three weeks ago. Click through to see the pics!
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!