Photo credit: INSTARImages

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also donned an all-black outfit that consisted of a black turtleneck, leather pants, elbow-length leather gloves and Chanel earmuffs. Kylie held up a glass of wine in the pictures , and wrote, “Cheers. White or red wine?” Kylie wasn’t alone during this wintry photoshoot, as she cozied up with her friend in coordinating snowsuits and Chanel accessories. “Took my b***h to the snow,” she wrote with a snowman emoji.