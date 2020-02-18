trending in BABIES
Kylie Jenner shared an adorable photo of daughter Stormi wearing giant hoop earrings on Instagram on Tuesday, February 18, but fans were quick to slam her for allowing her little girl to don what they perceived to be a dangerous accessory for a toddler.
about a year ago with my baby 💛 where does the time go..
we took our baby on an adventure yesterday 🤠🦋💛💛 ugh i love this little girl so much. not only do i think she‘s the cutest thing in the world.. she’s got the sweetest, smartest, most special little soul 💛💛 p.s. the pat on the back at the end of the video gets me every time 😫
partners in crime 4 evaaa💗💦🦋👨👩👧
throwback to my @kylieskin shoot with my angel baby 💗 can’t wait for the sets to restock on June 5th!
