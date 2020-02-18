Stormi Webster has come to Kylie Jenner’s rescue! On Monday, February 17, the makeup mogul revealed that she extracted her wisdom teeth. In a video that followed, Kylie’s daughter offered her support.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Stormi Webster has come to Kylie Jenner’s rescue! On Monday, February 17, the makeup mogul revealed that she extracted her wisdom teeth. In a video that followed, Kylie’s daughter offered her support.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!