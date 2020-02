Photo credit: John Salangsang/WWD/Shutterstock

Although LeBron never expects to get “closure” from the tragedy, he does want to continue Kobe’s mission as an athlete and a father. "I mean," explained, "we continue to live on his legacy and continue to have our hearts heavy with both sadness and with happiness for his family that are still here. So, it's not a closure. But it was a celebration, which was well received from not only the Laker faithful, not only the family here, but everybody around the world."