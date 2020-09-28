A dynamic duo! Lil Nas X recently partnered with designer Christian Cowan for a wild, punk-inspired fashion collection, which celebrates the LGBTQ+ community of Atlanta.

The innovative artists first worked together for the 2019 VMAs, which was the 22-year-old’s first major red carpet event. The ‘Old Town Road’ rapper memorably rocked a Prince-inspired silver sequin suit with a frilly white lace shirt.

After keeping in touch, the pair decided to launch a collection that would directly benefit the queer community, which they are both a part of — particularly the Black queer community in Atlanta, where Lil Nas is from.

According to Vogue, after this summer’s Pride month and Black Lives Matter protests, the duo originally felt a duty to set up something in support of the LGBTQ+ community’s Black trans women, a group they both agree continues to be one of the most ignored.

“The trans community, especially the Black trans community, is one of the most looked down upon groups in the entire world, and the least cared for,” Lil Nas told the publication.

“There’s been so many attacks on the trans community, even within the past few months, and it’s not publicized enough in the U.S. People forget that the entire Pride movement was started by Black trans women,” Cowan added.

Proceeds from the upcoming collection will benefit Atlanta’s Black LGBTQ+ youth through the Loveland Foundation, a nonprofit originally launched in 2018 to help provide therapy and support for Black girls and women.

The collaboration collection, which debuted virtually at New York Fashion Week earlier this month, includes gender-fluid pieces such as edgy graphic tees, shredded denim and latex gowns — all inspired by queer counter culture.

“[Christian’s] looks are so in between the sexes, I like how he’s so free with it,” Lil Nas admitted.

In order to make the fashion come to life, the two enlisted a number of LGBTQ+ icon and allies to help model the pieces, including Heidi Klum, Jade Thirlwall from Little Mix, drag queen Violet Chachki and Olympian Gus Kenworthy.

“We wanted it to be really diverse, and just people who we think are really sick,” Cowan said.

Scroll through the gallery below to check out all the famous faces and fierce fashion of the Lil Nas X x Christian Cowan Spring 2021 collection.