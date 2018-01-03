NEWS
Say What?

'Riverdale' Star Lili Reinhart Admits She 'Loves To Talk About Sex'

January 3, 2018 15:10PM

The actress also talks about when she lost her virginity in the Feb issue of 'Cosmo'

by

Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes will grace the cover of February’s issue of Cosmopolitan. In the interview for the upcoming issue, the girls opened up about their sex lives, where Lili explained that she “loves to talk about it.” She also dished on when she lost her virginity. Click through our gallery to see exactly what the actresses had to say!

'Riverdale' Star Lili Reinhart Admits She 'Loves To Talk About Sex'

"I'm very open sexually," Lili shared in February's issue of Cosmopolitan which hits stands on January 9th. "I love to talk about it."
"The idea that sex is going to be the same with everyone — that's a misconception," Lili explained about losing her virginity. "That's how I felt when I lost my virginity — I was like, 'So this is sex!' And then you have sex with someone else, and you're like, 'Holy s**t — this is so different.' What you want, what feels good to you — it's all going to change with every partner you have."
The topic of sex actually strengthened the 21-year-old's friendship with her co-star Camila! "That's something that we bonded about," Camila explained. "I didn't initially think you would be willing to talk about sex. And then once we started, I was like, 'Oh my god!'"
Camila also opened up about her personal opinions on sex. "I've never liked this idea of 'don't give him everything.' Like you've given someone all of yourself by having sex with them. What's valuable to me is giving you my love and my intimacy," the actress said. "I want to tell [guys], 'Don't have sex at me—have sex with me.' I want them to understand that it's so much better when we're connected" she said.
Speaking of connections. In recent months, Lili has been romantically linked to her Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse. Rumors have been swirling that the actors are an item after they posted cute photos of each other on their social media. They've yet to confirm the relationship, but they even wear each other's clothes!
When asked if he was dating his co-star, Cole told PEOPLE, "Whether you dismiss those rumors or whether you encourage those rumors, it’s giving people who are in my opinion are a bit entitled to your personal life more power, and you have to have spaces for reverence in the industry" He added, "The more you let people in on that, the more people feel entitled to it and the more it becomes problematic with whoever you end up being with in the future, so I take that very seriously. So I just never talk about it because it’s not anyone’s right to know. People can speculate all they want, people speculate about me with every member of the cast practically, but it’s really no one’s right to know."
