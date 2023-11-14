12 Celebrity Pairs Who Kept Their Splits Quiet: From Will and Jada Pinkett Smith to Meryl Streep and Don Gummer
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez
In July, TMZ was first to report the news that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez had been separated for months after two years of marriage. The pair started dating in January 2020 and got engaged after 11 months.
As for why they broke up, a source told People that the distance took a toll on their marriage.
"He is super focused on his career and needs to live in Los Angeles," the insider said. "It's definitely been an issue for them. Dalton's career is demanding and he can't leave Los Angeles often. So when [Grande] started filming Wicked in England, they were in for a long-distance marriage."
They simultaneously filed for divorce on September 18, citing irreconcilable differences.
Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline
After a year of dating, Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline called it quits and decided to break up for good. Sources said they split In November 2021 but still tried to save their relationship.
However, they broke up a few months before the confirmation was shared.
"They've been trying to work it out for quite some time but decided going their separate ways was best," a source told Us Weekly. "They both have busy schedules, which made it hard for them to spend a lot of time together. They have no bad feelings toward each other and remain friends."
The pair reportedly decided to be friends after the breakup.
Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman
Despite their separation, Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman are still married and are "very good friends," as their family is the most important thing to both of them. According to the Cheers actress, they called it quits in 2012 but never officially divorced.
Pearlman said in her interview with Julia Louis-Dreyfus on the "Wiser Than Me" podcast that they still see each other often.
"We've been together a very long time, so there's a lot of love and history," she previously said in a separate interview in 2018. "We agree on enough things, so why [ruin] that with the yucky things that come with a divorce?"
Elliot Page and Emma Portner
After TMZ released a report regarding Elliot Page and Emma Portner's divorce filing in a Manhattan court, they issued a joint statement in January 2021 confirming that they had been estranged for months. The later ended their three years of marriage.
"After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer," the pair wrote. "We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends."
Portner fully supported Page — who was assigned female at birth — when he came out as a transgender in 2020, years after initially coming out as gay.
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff
Only when Florence Pugh sat down for an interview with Harper's BAZAAR's did the world discover she and Zach Braff were no longer together.
According to the Lady Macbeth actress, they quietly broke up months before the interview.
"We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," Pugh said. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that."
The former couple sparked dating rumors when they were photographed showing PDA in New York City in April 2019.
Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton
Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton ended their 13-year relationship in May 2022.
The pair, who never married, met in the 2001 movie Planet of the Apes. They continuously worked together in more movies, including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Dark Shadows, Alice in Wonderland and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.
Their representative revealed that Carter and Burton separated amicably but continued to be friends as they co-parent their children.
Months after the confirmation, the Lady Jane actress spoke about the split during her appearance on the "Therapy Works" podcast and referred to their breakup as "divorce."
"I went through a very painful divorce," she said. "It was a long-lasting thing. That's the other thing, it's not that finite. It never ends. Even if you divorce somebody, it's a kind of marriage if you have children with them. The relationship has to change. It's a very complicated thing how to share the children."
Laurence Fishburne and Gina Torres
Laurence Fishburne and Gina Torres called it quits after 14 years of marriage.
The 9-1-1: Lone Star actress told People in a statement in September 2017 that they split in the early fall of 2016. They share one daughter, Delilah Fishburne.
"There are no bad guys here. Only a love story with a different ending than either one of us had expected," Torres said. "Happily, however, our family remains intact and we will continue to raise our daughter together with love and joy and awe. As well as raise each other up with respect and love and the continued understanding that we're in this together, if not side by side."
A few days after the release of the statement, Page Six published photos of Torres smooching a new man.
Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse
In March 2020, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse called it quits for good following months of breakup rumors. They started dating after meeting on the set of the hit teen drama Riverdale.
According to Cole's statement on Instagram, they initially split in January of the same year before deciding to end things officially two months later.
"The work thing got difficult because it was hard to suspend all of the way we felt about each other, and it didn't afford us the luxury of distance to overcome that," Sprouse said when he appeared on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other."
Meryl Streep and Don Gummer
Meryl Streep and Don Gummer have been separated since at least 2017, based on the statement issued by the Oscar-winning actress' representative to Page Six in October, though they have yet to decide on whether they would file for a divorce.
They wed in 1978, six months after they met, and they welcomed four children throughout their marriage.
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth experienced a roller-coaster ride in their relationship before ending their marriage.
After their first meeting in 2010, the then-couple had an on-again, off-again relationship before finally tying the knot in 2018. Later on, the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker's representative announced that Cyrus and Hemsworth separated for quite sometime before they officially confirmed the split.
"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers," the statement read. "They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis
In November 2020, the news about Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' split emerged. Reports said they ended their seven-year engagement when they broke up at the beginning of 2020.
"The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship," a source told People months after they called off the engagement.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
Ahead of the release of Jada Pinkett Smith's memoir, Worthy, she revealed in her interview with Hoda Kotb on October 13 that she and Will Smith had been separated since 2016.
"I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce," she said. "We will work through whatever. And I just haven't been able to break that promise."
When the host asked her why they did not just divorce amicably, Jada said they just "don't want to" because they love their family.
However, the public viewed the revelation as a PR stunt to promote her book.