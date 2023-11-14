12 Celebrity Pairs Who Kept Their Splits Quiet: From Will and Jada Pinkett Smith to Meryl Streep and Don Gummer

In July, TMZ was first to report the news that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez had been separated for months after two years of marriage. The pair started dating in January 2020 and got engaged after 11 months.

As for why they broke up, a source told People that the distance took a toll on their marriage.

"He is super focused on his career and needs to live in Los Angeles," the insider said. "It's definitely been an issue for them. Dalton's career is demanding and he can't leave Los Angeles often. So when [Grande] started filming Wicked in England, they were in for a long-distance marriage."

They simultaneously filed for divorce on September 18, citing irreconcilable differences.