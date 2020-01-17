trending in REALITY TV
- Farrah Abraham Looks Unrecognizable In New Photos: 'This Can't Be Real!'
- Lisa Vanderpump Breaks Silence On 'VPR' Stars Max & Brett's Racist Tweets
- Wendy Explains Why She Appears On The ‘RHOA’ Mid-Season Trailer With NeNe
- 'RHOA' Star NeNe Leakes Denies Spitting On Kenya Moore — 'I Wish I Had'
- Nearly Naked Farrah SLAMMED For Taking Sophia On A 'Yacht' With A Musician
Lisa Vanderpump may have left The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills back in 2018, but the reality star may be back on the show sooner than fans think. The SUR owner recently revealed that she isn’t ruling out a comeback just yet.
View this post on Instagram
Lunch with the BFF.....and @lancebass. 😂 @villablancabh
A post shared by Lisa Vanderpump (@lisavanderpump) on
View this post on Instagram
On my way to @caesarspalace !!! 😍 @vanderpumpvegas is calling!!!
A post shared by Lisa Vanderpump (@lisavanderpump) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Lisa Vanderpump (@lisavanderpump) on
View this post on Instagram
Such an amazing time courtesy of @dolcegabbana fashion week Milan
A post shared by Lisa Vanderpump (@lisavanderpump) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Lisa Vanderpump (@lisavanderpump) on
View this post on Instagram
I love companies that give back, especially in the holiday season! These @diffeyewear glasses are amazing as stocking stuffers, as a gift that gives back is the best kind! For every pair of DIFFs sold, they help provide the gift of sight through medicine, surgeries, glasses, eye exams, and more! Use my code LVP20 for $20 off these Becky sunglasses and some other great styles! #DiffPartner
A post shared by Lisa Vanderpump (@lisavanderpump) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- Lisa Vanderpump
Sound off in the comments below!