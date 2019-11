Photo credit: Shutterstock

LisaRaye refused to let Nicole off the hook and pointed out some holes in her apology. "How does a family kiss turn into [an] ‘I’m sorry’ apology? Like what do you mean you didn’t know that [Lela] was married? We all know that she was married and that was 20 years. That’s history, you don’t do that amongst ‘friends’ because [then] there’s no loyalty. She messed around with my husband. Here’s the thing, we’ve all done things that we regret. We’ve all made mistakes and we all have to learn from that, but when you start doing it and being messy and be messy enough to do it amongst family [that’s not okay]," she said in a video that surfaced on social media.