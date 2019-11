Photo credit: Shutterstock

LisaRaye set the record straight on the The Rickey Smiley Show on Tuesday, October 15. She explained that she never claimed Nicole was the reason for her split , but that she believed Nicole "messed around" with Michael . "She [Nicole] did this play on words. 'I did not break up LisaRaye's marriage.' It's like, nope. No. I didn't say that. I never said that you broke up my marriage, that ain't what I said. So you know, I'm going to let her play on words on that and she might want to come see me, she might see me and tell me that face-to-face. I would accept that," LisaRaye said.