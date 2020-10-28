Kate Beckinsale, 47, garnered many media headlines after she started dating 23-year-old musician Goody Grace.

At the time, Beckinsale ignored the haters after they pointed out their 24-year age gap.

SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR GOOD: CELEB COUPLES WHO’VE CALLED IT QUITS DURING QUARANTINE

“I witness men constantly doing whatever they like, whether that’s in relationships or deciding to buy a motorbike or getting a tattoo. It hasn’t been interpreted as, ‘Why hasn’t he had more children?’ or ‘Is he ever going to decide to become a parent?’ or ‘Why has he had so many girlfriends?'” she told Women’s Health U.K.

SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR GOOD: CELEB COUPLES WHO’VE CALLED IT QUITS DURING QUARANTINE

Now that the model’s romance with Grace has fizzled, we’re taking a look back on her dating history. Scroll through the gallery below to find out what’s going on with her love life!