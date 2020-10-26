Well, it seems that age is more than just a number for Kate Beckinsale, 47, and Goody Grace, 23, after the two split earlier this month.

The Canadian rapper “is young and has other priorities than her,” and Beckinsale “totally gets it,” a source told PEOPLE. “It’s not a big deal for Kate. It was great for Kate to have him around during the lockdown.”

Speculation that the former flames were on the outs began after The Daily Mail first reported the actress unfollowed Grace on Instagram. She also deleted her comment — which said “I love you” — underneath Grace’s post for his birthday in June.

SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR GOOD: CELEB COUPLES WHO’VE CALLED IT QUITS DURING QUARANTINE

While the Underworld star erased Grace from her social media, the rapper still follows his ex on Instagram and has kept all his touching posts of the two on his page. Grace’s last post with his former love was on her birthday in July. “Happy birthday @katebeckinsale I love you 🖤∞,” he captioned the video of himself playing guitar with Beckinsale beside him.

Beckinsale and Grace were first linked in April, but actually began dating in the beginning of this year. Their relationship quickly became serious, with the young artist quarantining with Beckinsale in her home. “She finds him very mature, smart and creative. He entertains her with music, they cook and watch movies,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She thinks he is the perfect quarantine boyfriend.”

KAIA GERBER STRIPS DOWN TO TEENY BIKINI ON TOMANTIC MIAMI GETAWAY WITH PETE DAVIDSON

OK! previously learned Beckinsale was planning to whisk her younger love away on an overseas vacation after the COVID-19 pandemic. “She wants to introduce him to her native London and her favorite parts of Europe as soon as it’s safe to travel,” the source dished at the time. “It’s the first time Kate’s talked about opening her entire world like this to someone, but Goody’s captured her heart.”

Although Beckinsale “finally met a man who satisfies her,” and saw “herself building a nice life with Goody” — according to the source — it seems their whirlwind romance was not meant to last.

HOT TAKE? KATE BECKINSALE DOESN’T THINK MARRIED COUPLES SHOULD LIVE TOGETHER

Grace is not the first younger man Beckinsale has taken interest in. She previously dated comedian Matt Rife, 24, and comedian and actor Pete Davidson, 26. The actress shares daughter Lilo Mo Sheen, 26, with ex Michal Sheen, 51 — whom she was with from 1995-2003. Beckinsale was previously married to director Len Wiseman, 47, for 12 years before they divorced in 2019.