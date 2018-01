Fans noticed that Maci is following Dawn Baker, who is Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra's adoption agent! She was introduced to audiences on 16 & Pregnant and continues to be a part of Cate and Tyler's storyline on Teen Mom OG.

But the Twitter follow isn't the only hint that Maci and Taylor could be adopting in the future!

During the MTV special, That's A Wrap, Maci spoke to a psychic that told her, "A big shift is coming, happiness that you've never know before. This is a shift like things are going to go like what the heck I wasn't expecting this."

Catelynn was sitting next to Maci and asked the psychic, "Is that a baby?" The psychic replied, "It could be a baby! Are we looking at a baby? Do you want a baby?"

Maci left fans shocked and said, "No! We want to adopt, we don't want to have a biological baby so yeah we want a child, but not biological." The psychic told her, "Okay, something is going to make you very very happy."

But that wasn't the only time Maci talked about adopting a child! In April 2017, Maci opened up to People magazine about welcoming another family member. “We’ve both have talked about adoption or fostering in the future, down the road, but we’re not [having kids] biologically,” she said. “For both of us, it’s one of those things where if we are capable of providing a stable home, healthy relationships and some hope for a child who may not have that or ever experienced it, then we want to.”

“If we are able to do that then why would we not?” she added. “Plus, I think introducing our children to something like that and giving them that experience and for other child to be able to have a sibling or healthy relationships with other children, all kids deserve that. If we can give it to them then why wouldn’t we?”