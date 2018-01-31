Not Reality?!
Maci Bookout Accused Of Lying About Keeping Son Bentley From Baby Daddy Ryan Edwards
The 'Teen Mom OG' star's storyline this season is about her custody war with her ex.
Teen Mom fakery exposed? As seen on the MTV reality show, Maci Bookout banned her ex, Ryan Edwards, from seeing their son, Bentley, until he passes a drug test after his rehab stint for heroin abuse. The mother-of-three claims to have stood by her decision, buts fans noticed that the 9-year-old did spend time with his dad and his family in between June and his birthday in October.
