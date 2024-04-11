Troubled 'Teen Mom' Star Ryan Edwards Demands Joint Custody of His and Mackenzie Standifer's 2 Kids Amid Nasty Divorce
Teen Mom OG Ryan Edwards is insisting a judge grant him joint custody of his and Mackenzie Standifer's two kids, Jagger, 5, and Stella, 4.
The reality star also demanded child support from his estranged wife, who filed for divorce from Edwards more than a year ago in February 2023.
At the beginning of March, Edwards filed a new complaint for divorce, requesting he be "designated the primary residential parent" and that "child support be assigned from [Mackenzie's] income," court documents obtained by a news publication revealed.
According to the outlet, the court requested neither Edwards nor Standifer move their little ones out of state or more than 50 miles from their home without permission from the other parent or the court.
The legal papers indicated the separated spouses are required to openly communicate about finances and insurance plans until their divorce is officially finalized.
Additionally, the two exes are not allowed to "dissipate or dispose of" property in the midst of Edwards' newly launched divorce proceedings.
Furthermore, neither Edwards nor Standifer can "hide, destroy or spoil, in whole or in part, any evidence electronically stored or on computer hard drives or other memory storage devices."
In the court documents, Edwards decided to "affirmatively state that he has never been convicted of a felony," however, he was arrested numerous times in recent years.
In fact, his February 2023 arrest is what prompted Standifer to initially file for divorce after he was charged with DUI, harassment and possession of controlled substances.
In April 2023, Edwards was sentenced to nearly a year in prison for the charges, however, he was later granted furlough to leave jail and enter an inpatient rehab facility in July of last year.
Standifer accused Edwards of being "guilty of inappropriate marital conduct" when first filing to legally end her marriage, claiming her estranged husband suffered from years of substance abuse and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split.
The initial divorce petition was dismissed back in February of this year after neither party submitted new filings in connection to the case for 270 days, and the former flames were "unable to settle."
"There was never a Final Decree on this case," the court declared. "It sat for over 270 days with nothing filed, so it was dismissed on Procedural Steps."
Earlier this week, a Petition for Order of Protection filed by Standifer against Edwards was "dismissed with prejudice and replaced with a mutual restraining Order" during a hearing held in Tennessee's Hamilton County Court.
"Each Party is restrained from coming about or contacting other," the court explained. "Counsel for the Parties shall cooperate to establish a time and procedure for [Ryan's] personalty from the marital residence."
The Sun obtained court documents regarding Edwards' request for joint custody and child support.