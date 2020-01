Madonna has been resting on the orders of a doctor after pressing pause on her tour . "They have made it very clear to me that if l am to continue my tour — I must rest for as long as possible so that I don’t inflict further and irreversible damage to my body. I have never let an injury stop me from performing but this time i have to accept that there is no shame in being human and having to press the pause button ... I thank you all for your understanding, love and support," she wrote to her Instagram followers.